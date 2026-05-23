Belgian navy could be left without frigate

Press moment to mark the departure of the Belgian frigate Louise-Marie (F931) for a two-month NATO mission in the Far North, in Zeebrugge, Monday 17 February 2025. After an initial intervention in the Baltic Sea, the ship will continue on to the Russian border zone. The aim of the mission is deterrence, collective prevention and exercises with various NATO partners. BELGA PHOTO MAAIKE TIJSSENS

The delivery of Belgium’s new frigates has been delayed, raising concerns that the navy may temporarily lack these critical vessels.

Belgium and the Netherlands jointly ordered four frigates—two each—from a Netherlands-based shipbuilder. However, defence officials in the Netherlands announced on Wednesday that construction delays are worsening. Belgium’s first new frigate, initially slated for delivery in 2027, is now projected to arrive in 2034 at the earliest.

The Belgian navy currently operates two ageing frigates, Leopold I and Louise-Marie. According to reports in De Morgen, it appears unlikely these vessels will remain serviceable until their replacements are complete. Belgium may face a temporary gap in its naval capabilities.

To address the potential shortfall, authorities are exploring interim solutions. Options under consideration include retrofitting minehunters or leasing frigates from other sources.

The delays come with a growing financial burden. The projected cost per frigate has risen from €600 million to €1 billion, with an additional increase of at least €250 million anticipated.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) met his Dutch counterpart Dilan Yeşilgöz earlier this month. According to De Morgen, the two ministers agreed to pursue an urgent solution to uphold their partnership. This effort is expected to deliver results before the summer holidays.

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