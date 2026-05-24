Interior minister calls latest hooliganism case 'disgrace for Belgian football'

Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin pictured during a meeting of french-speaking liberal party MR on the occasion of Labour Day, the International Workers' Day, on Thursday 01 May 2025 in Blegny. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

The violent incidents during Saturday evening’s football match between Standard Liège and Charleroi, which left four people injured, have been condemned as a “shame for Belgian football” by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin.

Speaking on Sunday, Quintin demanded that those responsible for the violence be identified and punished by clubs and relevant judicial authorities. The Belgian Football Union’s prosecutor confirmed an investigation into the events has been launched.

The minister also revealed ongoing discussions about reforming Belgium’s football law. Key proposals for the reform were unveiled at a press conference in late 2025. Currently, the draft law is under review by inter-ministerial cabinets before seeking approval from the Council of Ministers, according to Quintin’s office.

Quintin stated that the federal government aims to combat such behaviours by toughening sanctions and increasing stadium bans. “We will allow clubs to check more effectively who enters the stadiums and prevent unauthorised individuals from gaining access,” he said in a statement. He emphasised that football should remain a sport and a celebration.

One of the central measures in the reform involves harsher penalties. Minimum fines for misconduct would rise from €250 to €500. Fines for racism and xenophobia would increase from €1,500 to €2,000, while stadium bans would extend from 30 months to three years. Penalties for physical violence would climb from €2,000 to €2,500.

Another key measure proposes streamlining stadium access controls with a single database managed by the Federal Public Service of Interior, replacing the current three separate databases. This database would compile all stadium bans and enable clubs to immediately identify barred individuals, preventing them from purchasing tickets.

Automated checks would also be implemented using digital identification systems.

Lastly, the reform includes a focus on prevention. Awareness campaigns are planned in collaboration with the Pro League and the Belgian Football Union to promote responsible behaviour at matches.

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