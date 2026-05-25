Flemish dog breeder loses licence due to 'serious and repeated' violations

Illustrative photograph of a dog in a kennel. Credit: Belga/Maxim Asselberghs

The Flemish Minister for Animal Welfare, Ben Weyts, has permanently revoked the licence of a professional dog breeder in Dessel, Antwerp Province, due to serious and repeated violations of animal welfare regulations.

Inspections at the breeding facility uncovered multiple severe breaches over several years. Between 2022 and 2026, five official reports were compiled, and numerous warnings were issued. The minister stated that the breeder was “unable to meet the minimum standards of animal welfare”.

Dogs were found housed without natural light or adequate ventilation, and signs of neglect and unhygienic conditions were evident. Veterinary care and basic needs were insufficient, with some animals suffering from untreated health issues like ingrown nails and dental problems.

Other violations included inadequate drinking water, cramped kennels, unsanitary sleeping areas, a lack of outdoor enclosures, and insufficient staff to care for the animals.

The breeder’s licence has been permanently revoked, and they are barred from ever applying for a new one. They have until July to rehome all the dogs in their care.

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