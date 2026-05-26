Oil prices soar after US resumes attacks in Iran

Illustrative image. General Cargo SIDER SONJA and the Chemical Tanker CORAL STAR waiting in the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille-Fos in Fos-sur-Mer, off the Mediterranean coast of southern France, on March 11, 2026. Credit: Thibaud Moritz / AFP via Belga

Oil prices surged on Tuesday following the US military strikes on targets in Iran, dimming hopes for a peace agreement between the two nations.

The US military bombed Iranian missile launch platforms and vessels on Monday, despite an ongoing ceasefire and negotiations toward a potential peace deal. US officials said the strikes were carried out in self-defence, citing Iranian attempts to deploy naval mines.

Markets reacted nervously to the escalation. Brent crude, the benchmark for oil pricing, rose nearly 2%, reaching $97.95 per barrel after falling over 7% on Monday.