Tuesday 26 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Oil prices soar after US resumes attacks in Iran

Tuesday 26 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Oil prices soar after US resumes attacks in Iran
Illustrative image. General Cargo SIDER SONJA and the Chemical Tanker CORAL STAR waiting in the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille-Fos in Fos-sur-Mer, off the Mediterranean coast of southern France, on March 11, 2026. Credit: Thibaud Moritz / AFP via Belga

Oil prices surged on Tuesday following the US military strikes on targets in Iran, dimming hopes for a peace agreement between the two nations.

The US military bombed Iranian missile launch platforms and vessels on Monday, despite an ongoing ceasefire and negotiations toward a potential peace deal. US officials said the strikes were carried out in self-defence, citing Iranian attempts to deploy naval mines.

Markets reacted nervously to the escalation. Brent crude, the benchmark for oil pricing, rose nearly 2%, reaching $97.95 per barrel after falling over 7% on Monday.

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