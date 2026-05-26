Motorists advised to avoid area after major rush-hour accident on E19

Illustrative image. Aerial view of the E19 highway in Ittre, Tuesday, 19 May 2020. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The E19 motorway near Sint-Job, heading towards Antwerp, is blocked after a major crash on Tuesday morning shortly before 08:00.

Six or seven cars and trucks were involved in the chain collision following an initial rear-end crash.

The Federal Police are currently unwilling to release precise details regarding the number of victims but confirmed that it is a very serious accident and that medical emergency services are on the scene in large numbers.

According to the Flemish Traffic Centre, the motorway is blocked across the entire width of the carriageway.

Drivers behind the accident cannot pass through. The police will likely guide them towards the previous exit.

In the meantime, a perimeter has been established around the accident to give emergency services ample space.

Several people are injured, but the exact number is not yet known.

The Traffic Centre strongly advises avoiding the wider area around the accident for the coming hours.

The motorway closure is causing significant disruption in the area, including on secondary roads.

For longer distances from the Netherlands, authorities advise motorists to detour via the northern A12.

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