Three arrested after massive drug haul in Brussels

Illustrative image/ Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Brussels West police seized more than 26 kg of cannabis and over 30,000 pills during a house search in Molenbeek earlier this month. Officers arrested three people during the operation, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Teams carried out 'Operation Hydre' near Zwarte Vijvers at approximately 16:45 on 5 May. The operation, part of the regional Drug Action Plan, targeted the sale and use of narcotics to reduce local nuisance.

After spotting suspicious activity, officers stopped a man in possession of cocaine he had allegedly just purchased. Further investigation led the teams to a nearby apartment belonging to the seller.

Inside the flat, police seized 26.065 kg of cannabis, 30,550 Pregabalin and Tramadol pills, 29.81 grams of ecstasy and €3,000 in cash. They also found precision scales, a vacuum machine, packaging materials and registers containing sales figures and telephone numbers.

Three people linked to the trade were handed over to the Public Prosecutor on 6 May. A judge placed the suspects under arrest on suspicion of selling and possessing narcotics within a criminal organisation and trafficking medicines without a legal prescription.

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