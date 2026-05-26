Tuesday 26 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Three arrested after massive drug haul in Brussels

Tuesday 26 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Three arrested after massive drug haul in Brussels
Illustrative image/ Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Brussels West police seized more than 26 kg of cannabis and over 30,000 pills during a house search in Molenbeek earlier this month. Officers arrested three people during the operation, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Teams carried out 'Operation Hydre' near Zwarte Vijvers at approximately 16:45 on 5 May. The operation, part of the regional Drug Action Plan, targeted the sale and use of narcotics to reduce local nuisance.

After spotting suspicious activity, officers stopped a man in possession of cocaine he had allegedly just purchased. Further investigation led the teams to a nearby apartment belonging to the seller.

Inside the flat, police seized 26.065 kg of cannabis, 30,550 Pregabalin and Tramadol pills, 29.81 grams of ecstasy and €3,000 in cash. They also found precision scales, a vacuum machine, packaging materials and registers containing sales figures and telephone numbers.

Three people linked to the trade were handed over to the Public Prosecutor on 6 May. A judge placed the suspects under arrest on suspicion of selling and possessing narcotics within a criminal organisation and trafficking medicines without a legal prescription.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.