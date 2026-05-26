Social worker to walk over 100km for Brussels homeless

A homeless person sleeping rough near the Poverello homeless shelter in the Marollen / Marolles neighbourhood in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Social worker Julien Vande Weyer will walk 115 km from Liège to Brussels between Friday and Sunday to raise awareness of homelessness in the capital.

Vande Weyer, who works in the emergency department of the Saint-Pierre University Hospital (CHU Saint-Pierre), launched the 'Step by step towards a home!' campaign in February to raise €100,000 for the non-profit organisation Straatverplegers-Infirmiers de Rue.

The fundraiser has already collected more than €50,000 days before the start of the walk.

Homelessness in Brussels

According to recent figures, nearly 10,000 people are currently homeless in the Brussels-Capital Region.

Straatverplegers-Infirmiers de Rue has spent years guiding vulnerable people toward sustainable housing based on the principle that a home is a fundamental right.

The project holds deep personal significance for Vande Weyer. He suffered life-threatening injuries during a severe knife attack while working a shift in the emergency department.

After a long period of rehabilitation, he decided to turn the traumatic experience into a positive commitment. Having previously worked for Straatverplegers-Infirmiers de Rue, Vande Weyer saw firsthand the impact stable housing has on the lives of those on the streets.

Supporters can join the social worker during the final 10 km of the route to show solidarity. Immediately after arriving in the capital, he will also participate in the 20 km Brussels run.

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