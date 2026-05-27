Wednesday 27 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

House door damaged in overnight explosion in Etterbeek

Wednesday 27 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
House door damaged in overnight explosion in Etterbeek
Illustration image shows Place St Pierre in Etterbeek, Al Belgiki's hometown. Credit: Visit Brussels

An explosion occurred overnight from  Tuesday to Wednesday in front of a house in Etterbeek, Brussels firefighters reported on Wednesday morning.

The firefighters were called out around 02:15 for the explosion on Edouard de Thibaultlaan.

"Upon arrival at the scene, it turned out there was no fire, but there was damage to the door," said fire department spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

No one was injured, but the house's door was damaged.

"The cause is the subject of a police investigation," stated Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.

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