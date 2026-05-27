'Even at 2%, Belgium remains at the bottom': De Wever rules out reducing defence budget

Prime Minister Bart De Wever at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, 26 March 2026. Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has ruled out budget cuts to defence-related spending, responding to a proposal to reduce it.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with broadcaster VTM, De Wever stated that defence spending should remain at 2% of Belgium's GDP — the NATO benchmark.

He described suggestions to reduce the budget as misguided, saying, "People who think significant savings can be made there do not really understand geopolitics."

The government is working to secure a budget agreement by 21 July, with a finance gap estimated at €5 to €7 billion according to various sources.

CD&V party chairman Sammy Mahdi suggested that Defence spending could be trimmed temporarily to 1.8% of GDP, rather than maintaining the 2% threshold.

He floated the idea during an interview with Belgian newspaper De Morgen, arguing this could free up funds to address the deficit.

De Wever firmly dismissed this proposal. He stressed that NATO members are obligated to meet the 2% benchmark and highlighted Belgium's status as the alliance's lowest spender.

"Even at 2%, Belgium remains at the bottom," De Wever said. He further stressed the importance of NATO, noting its contribution to employment and the country's security.

The prime minister also stated he is working closely with the vice-premiers, who have already held initial talks with him about shaping the budget.

Expressing hope for constructive dialogue, De Wever remarked, "I trust everyone will take this exercise seriously."

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