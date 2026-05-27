Brussels teenager arrested after fight on coastal tram

The Kusttram (coastal tram) near the seafront in Ostend. Credit: Yves Boucau

A 19-year-old man from Brussels has been arrested as part of an investigation into a violent incident on the coastal tram in De Haan, the West Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office reported.

Several of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn's staff were injured on Sunday evening during a fight on a tram. Police officers were also hurt during the fracas.

The incident took place around 19:30, on a coastal tram near the Vosseslag stop in De Haan.

During a ticket check, four people were unable to present a valid ticket. Three suspects fled, while an 18-year-old man from Ninove was stopped by De Lijn employees.

However, his three companions returned, whereupon a scuffle ensued.

After a violent altercation with several DeLijn workers, the same three suspects fled again.

The fourth suspect, a man from Ninove, was arrested by the police. However, two police officers sustained injuries in the process of arresting him. One of the officers is reportedly unable to work due to the incident.

Meanwhile, two 19-year-old men were later arrested as suspects.

One of the suspects was apprehended at his home in Beersel on Monday evening by the local police zone Zennevallei. The following day, he was detained by the Bruges investigating judge.

On Wednesday, the third suspect, who was arrested in Brussels, was also detained by the investigating judge.

The Bruges chamber of judges will rule on Friday whether the trio must remain in prison longer. The fourth suspect is still being sought.

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