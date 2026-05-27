'The loss is indescribable': Tributes paid to young supervisor killed in school minibus crash

Anke Robrecht was just 27 when she died. Credit: Handout/Steunactie

The family of Anke Robrecht, the 27-year-old bus attendant who died in an accident in Buggenhout, Flanders, on Tuesday, have paid tribute to the young woman, saying her death "leaves a huge void for everyone who knew her".

The school minibus in which Anke was travelling was hit by a train at a crossing shortly after 08:00 on Tuesday morning. She died, along with two children aged 12 and 15, and the bus driver. Five other children were seriously injured and hospitalised at different institutions in Asse and Aalst.

Thibo Van Malderen, Anke's partner's brother, has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help cover her funeral costs. He wrote: "This loss is indescribable and leaves a huge void for everyone who knew her. Many of you knew her as a fantastic, caring bus attendant.

"With heart and soul, she ensured every day that everyone arrived at their destination safely and with a smile. She was always there for others, but unfortunately, she was not financially well-off herself.

"As a result, there is no buffer to cover the high costs of a funeral. We would very much like to give her the beautiful, warm farewell she so richly deserves."

The amount of €20,000 was raised in approximately six hours, following donations from more than 900 people.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

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