Towns in Belgium to celebrate Neighbour Day with aperitifs and barbecues

Neighbour Day 2023. Credit: ASBL Immeubles en fête via Belga

Neighbour Day returns across Belgium on Friday, 29 May, to encourage connections and enjoyable moments between neighbours.

This year's theme, "Securing the future of our neighbourhoods together", highlights the importance of social ties, mutual support, and solidarity, according to the event organisers.

The initiative began in Paris in 1999 and is traditionally held on the last Friday of May.

The first Belgian edition took place in Brussels in 2003, as part of the European Neighbour Day, and was expanded into a national event the following year.

Neighbour Day aims to bring as many neighbours together as possible in streets, squares, or apartment buildings. Municipalities organise activities such as aperitifs and barbecues to strengthen local bonds.

A representative from each street or building is encouraged to take the lead in organising gatherings and inviting neighbours. Subsidies are available to support these initiatives.

Participating towns and cities this year include Ghent, Leuven, Willebroek, Beersel, Hasselt, Ostend, Roeselare, Lint, and Pelt.

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