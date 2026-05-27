Buggenhout to host memorial service for victims of school minibus crash

People are laying flowers as a tribute to the victims, on the scene of an accident between a train and a minivan, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen, in Buggenhout, Tuesday, 26 May 2026. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

The East Flemish municipality of Buggenhout is organising a memorial service on Friday, June 26, in the wake of a fatal accident involving a school minibus and a train.

The minibus carrying seven boys, a driver, and a supervisor, was hit by a train at a level crossing in Buggenhout shortly after 08:00 on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old driver, Noureddine, a 27-year-old supervisor, Anke, and two young boys from Bornem, Mohamed, 15, and Arthur, 12, were killed in the accident.

Five other children were seriously injured and hospitalised at different institutions in Asse and Aalst.

"As a local government, we wish to reflect on the tragic accident that took place on Tuesday, May 26, 2026," said the municipality in a press release. "Therefore, together with all involved partners, we are organising a memorial service."

The memorial service will take place one month after the accident, on Friday, 26 June, at 19:00. Mayor Geert Hermans (CD&V) has established a working group to give shape to the memorial service. The municipality will provide further details about the event at a later date.

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