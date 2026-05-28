Steel factory workers in Charleroi step up strike action

Credit: Thy-Marcinelle

A section of 'hot phase' workers from the Charleroi-based steel company Thy-Marcinelle have escalated their ongoing strike by blocking access to 'cold phase' workers.

Workers have been on strike since last week to push against the restructuring of the hot phase of the factory, which is expected to cut 179 jobs.

Since February, unions and management have been engaged in talks under the Renault procedure.

Recent negotiations have become strained as discussions on a social plan began.

Unions argue that the company's proposals are inadequate, particularly for employees with decades of service.

"We expect management to present truly meaningful proposals," said Jacky Neijns, president of the delegation from the socialist trade union FGTB.

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