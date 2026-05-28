Police appeal for witnesses to Liège synagogue explosion

HANDOUT PICTURE / DISTRIBUTION REQUESTED TO BELGA Corporate rights free picture provided by Federal Police - Federale Politie - Police Fédérale regarding the Belga Media Support press release Le lundi 9 mars 2026, vers 03h54, une explosion s¿est produite devant l¿entrée principale d'une synagogue située rue Léon Frédéricq 19 à Liège./Op maandag 9 maart 2026, omstreeks 03.54 uur, vond er een explosie plaats voor de hoofdingang van een synagoge aan de rue Léon Frédéricqs 19 in Luik.", distributed to media Wednesday 14 January 2026. BELGA MEDIA SUPPORT PHOTO. EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO SALES - Belga and Belga editorial board decline all responsability regarding the content of this picture.

The police in Liège are seeking witnesses in connection with an explosion outside a synagogue in the city on 9 March, as announced on Thursday.

The explosion occurred at the entrance to a synagogue on Rue Léon Frédéricq, causing material damage to the building and its immediate surroundings.

Authorities have reported that two individuals were seen near the site shortly before the incident.

One of the individuals is described as being of normal build, with dark hair and a beard, wearing dark clothing and shoes, and carrying a backpack.

The second person is believed to be aged between 20 and 30, around 1.80m tall, of sturdy build, with dark hair shaved on the sides and a beard starting to grow.

The police are appealing to the public for help in identifying these individuals or providing any information related to the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact investigators via the email address avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or the toll-free number 0800 30 300.

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