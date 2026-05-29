Belgium approves tax credit for commuting expenses

Illustrative image. Credit: Bradley Gordon/Flickr

Belgium's Federal Government has approved several measures late in the evening on Thursday, including energy-related measures.

The Parliament gave the green light to the energy support the government is providing for the next three months, as the opposition reiterated its earlier criticism of the measures.

Last month, the government decided last month to allocate up to €80 million for energy support, primarily aimed at employees who commute to work in their own cars.

Specifically, for the months of May, June, and July, employers will be eligible for a tax credit to introduce or increase the mileage allowance they already provide. The Federal Government has allocated a budget of €20 million per month, totalling €60 million.

The tax credit is limited to 20% of the existing allowance (the reference allowance) and capped at 10 cents per kilometre.

Such an incentive will also apply to the increase in the flat-rate mileage allowance for business trips.

Finally, the government is also setting aside €15 million for the social funds for heating oil and gas.

The measures apply for three months starting in May. The majority of parties voted in favour, while the opposition abstained, except Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang, which did vote in favour.

Related News