Trump needs to lose weight, but is fit mentally, thinks his physician

US President Donald Trump looks on during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

US President Donald Trump is in good health but has been advised to lose weight and exercise more, according to a medical report from a routine check-up this week.

The 79-year-old US president underwent the examination on Tuesday at a military hospital near Washington.

His physician, Sean Barbabella, recommended dietary improvements, a low-dose aspirin regimen, increased physical activity, and continuation of weight loss measures.

Trump is currently takingathree medications: two for lowering cholesterol and aspirin as a preventative measure against heart disease.

During his first term, Trump faced criticism for lack of transparency regarding his health, particularly during his hospitalisation following a Covid-19 infection.

While concerns about Trump’s health are less prominent in public discourse compared to those surrounding his successor Joe Biden, many Americans express doubts about Trump’s physical and mental fitness for leadership.

A recent poll revealed that 59% of respondents believe Trump lacks the mental capabilities to lead the country, and 55% have concerns about his physical health.

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