Hollywood studios and actors find common ground on AI after three long years of disputes

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP / Belga

Hollywood studios and unions have reached an agreement on concerns surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, three years after a strike brought the industry to a standstill, according to chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

The negotiations, which were tied to a new wage agreement set to take effect in July pending union approval, were described as “intense” but conducted in a “much more collaborative” manner, Crabtree-Ireland told AFP.

Crabtree-Ireland represents the powerful American actors’ union, which has over 160,000 members spanning film, television, and video games.

He suggested that the 2023 strikes, despite their challenges and impact, helped rebuild trust between studios and unions, creating an improved framework for dialogue.

The strikes were prompted by writers and actors demanding better pay and clearer regulations around the use of AI, which had disrupted film and television production for several months.

Studios and streaming platforms now reportedly have a greater understanding of the union’s concerns regarding AI, agreeing that most creative work should remain the domain of humans.

However, Crabtree-Ireland cautioned that AI continues to provoke “significant concerns” among union members.

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