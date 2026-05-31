Nearly 50,000 athletes prepare to tackle 20 km of Brussels race

Photo of 2023 20-kilometers of Brussels. Credit: Belga

Nearly 50,000 people will participate in the 20-kilometre event in Brussels this Sunday, marking the 46th edition of the capital’s largest popular sporting event.

Participants will face challenges posed by the heatwave that has gripped Belgium in recent days, along with possible thunderstorms, as forecasted by Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

As in previous years, registration was completed within minutes, underscoring the event’s widespread appeal to both semi-professionals and amateurs. Last year, 48,928 participants from 141 nationalities joined, and organisers expect that number could be surpassed this year.

The event also serves as a platform for solidarity, with numerous organisations using the occasion to raise donations and awareness for their causes.

The festivities will begin with para-athletes starting at 09:30, followed by runners at 10:00 and walkers at 11:30. The route spans iconic Brussels landmarks, starting and ending at the Cinquantenaire Park and passing locations including the Royal Park, Place Poelaert, Avenue Louise, Bois de la Cambre, and Woluwe Park.

To address the heat risks, the organisers will provide water and refreshment points, while the Red Cross will deploy hyperthermic units for the first time to assist overheated participants. A total of 430 volunteer medics will be stationed across 14 medical posts, including an advanced setup at the Cinquantenaire.

Public transport disruptions are anticipated, affecting six tram lines and sixteen bus routes, according to STIB. However, the transit operator has confirmed the start and finish locations will remain accessible via Metro Line 5 at Merode station.

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