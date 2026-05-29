Parade, marathon and bike protest: Major events in Brussels to cause traffic delays this weekend

20070527, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM : Runners on the way to Brussels justice palace during the Brussels 20 Km, Sunday 27 May 2007. BELGA PHOTO Eric LALMAND

Brussels should brace for a bustling weekend as several major events are set to cause traffic and disrupt public transport.

The Zinneke Parade, 20 km of Brussels, and both Critical Mass and Kidical Mass cycling rides are taking place in the capital this weekend, with authorities advising people to leave their cars at home.

Cyclists take over the streets

On Friday evening, the monthly protesting bicycle ride, Critical Mass, will roll through Brussels, while Sunday's Kidical Mass is aimed at families and children cycling together through the city. The two initiatives promote safer cycling infrastructure in Brussels.

While no road closures occur for these events, delays often occur when driving behind it. Motorists encountering the cycling convoys are urged to stay patient.

Depending on turnout, organisers say delays could range from a few minutes to more than half an hour, with participation expected to range with up to 2,000 cyclists.

Zinneke Parade in the city centre

On Saturday, the Zinneke Parade returns to the streets of central Brussels after two years.

The biennial folkloric parade will trigger several transport disruptions throughout the afternoon.

From 14:30 until 18:00, STIB bus Line 95 will be partially diverted.

Buses heading towards Grand-Place will terminate at Trône before being rerouted via Louise, while services towards Wiener will be limited at Petit Sablon, with temporary stops relocated along Rue de la Régence.

The already-diverted Line 48 will not be additionally affected.

20km Brussels Marathon

On Sunday, the annual 20 km of Brussels will once again shut down some of the capital's busiest roads from 08:30 onwards.

Major arteries, including Schuman roundabout, Rue Belliard, Boulevard de la Régence, Place Poelaert, Avenue Louise, Bois de la Cambre, Avenue Franklin Roosevelt, Chaussée de la Hulpe, Boulevard du Souverain and Avenue de Tervuren, will all be closed for several hours.

Roads are expected to reopen gradually throughout the afternoon, with some areas reopening around midday and others remaining inaccessible until roughly 16:00.

Motorists are strongly advised not to travel by car between 09:00 and 16:30.

Public transport will remain the safest bet for getting around, with metro stations Schuman and Mérode providing the closest access to the race area around the Parc du Cinquantenaire.

View the interactive route here

Related News