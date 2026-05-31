Person ends own life by jumping from hot-air balloon on Dutch-Belgian border

Unmarked Belgian-Dutch border. Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin / The Brussels Times

A person deliberately jumped from a hot air balloon on Saturday evening near the village of Zundert in the Netherlands, close to the Belgian border, and was found dead in a garden, according to local authorities.

The balloon’s pilot alerted emergency services, and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, a gathering was held at Zundert’s town hall to provide support to local residents. Officials acknowledged that many people witnessed the incident or had heard about it.

Authorities emphasised the importance of seeking help for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. The Suicide Prevention Centre’s confidential helpline is available 24/7 at 0800 32 123. Further information can be found at www.preventionsuicide.be.

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