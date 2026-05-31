Renewed Zeebrugge marina provides additional protection against sea level rise

Elderly people sitting on a bench on the dike at the Belgian coast in Oostduinkerke. Credit: Belga/Laurie

The renovated marina in Zeebrugge has officially opened, marking a major step in protecting the coastline against storm surges.

Authorities have invested €19.1 million in the project as part of the Flemish government’s Coastal Safety Master Plan, which aims to safeguard the coastline in anticipation of a 30-centimetre sea level rise. Studies revealed that additional measures were needed to shield the area from extreme weather.

To address this, dikes, storm walls, and mobile barriers were installed around the marina. These structures can be closed during storms to protect residents and the hinterland more effectively.

The marina itself has also undergone significant upgrades. The Tijdok basin was deepened, and new quay walls and jetties were added to improve infrastructure. Green spaces and recreational areas have been created to make the marina more appealing for visitors, water sports enthusiasts, and local residents.

“This project strengthens Zeebrugge’s protection against storm surges while preparing for future climate challenges, including rising sea levels,” said Nathalie Balcaen of the Maritime Services and Coast Agency (MDK) in a press statement.

Bruges Mayor Dirk De fauw highlighted the marina’s transformation into a more enjoyable space. “Its green character and improved public spaces make this area a valuable asset for Zeebrugge,” he added.

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