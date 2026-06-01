People choosing train travel more often due to high fuel prices, says Belgian rail

Illustrative image of a train conductor on a train. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Passenger growth at Belgian railway company SNCB-NMBS has accelerated in recent months – a trend linked to high fuel prices, the company concludes from a survey of train passengers.

Energy prices have risen sharply in recent months, since the start of the war in the Middle East at the end of February. In March and April, SNCB-NMBS sold 10% more single tickets and 8-9% more commuter season tickets than in the same months last year, the railway company said on Monday.

"There was also growth in January and February, but not to that extent," said spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman.

According to the company, there is a link to high energy prices. Indeed, half of the passengers questioned in the survey "explicitly made the connection between higher fuel prices and their use of the train."

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