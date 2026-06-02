Thunderstorms and heavy downpours to sweep across Belgium this Tuesday

Lightnings can be seen in the sky over a field with wind turbines on August 24, 2011 in Jacobsdorf, northeastern Germany. Heavy thunder storms hit the northeastern Brandenburg region and the German capital. AFP PHOTO PATRICK PLEUL GERMANY OUT PATRICK PLEUL / DPA / AFP

Belgium will experience a highly variable weather day on Tuesday, with sunny spells alternating with showers and thunderstorms, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

After a wet start to the day in many areas, conditions are expected to briefly improve before a cold front moves across the country, bringing further rain and stormy weather later on.

The RMI has warned that afternoon showers could become locally intense, with some areas receiving up to 30 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. The heaviest downpours may also be accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

Along the coast and later in western parts of the country, the weather is expected to gradually improve during the afternoon, with drier conditions and more frequent sunny intervals developing.

Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 22°C. Winds will be moderate inland and occasionally strong along the coast, shifting from a southerly direction to west-southwesterly as the day progresses.

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