Hot weather and evening thunderstorms to hit Belgium

Illustration picture shows an aerial view of Brussels, Wednesday 16 December 2020. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

It will be very hot this Friday, with highs of up to 27°C at the coast and in the High Fens, and up to 32°C in Lower and Central Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Locally, highs could reach 33°C.

Cloud cover will be variable. The wind will be light, becoming moderate later from the south, shifting to the southwest. Along the coast, it will gradually shift to the northwest.

For Friday, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow heat warning – valid until midnight on Saturday – for Brussels, Hainaut, Walloon Brabant, Flemish Brabant, Limburg, and the province of Antwerp.

"With such temperatures, the following minimum precautions should be taken for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems: encourage them to drink more fluids and avoid leaving them in direct sunlight," the RMI stressed, urging caution.

More clouds will develop during the day, and by late afternoon, the risk of showers (with thunderstorms) and hail will increase.

This evening and tonight, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated thunderstorms with hail are possible. Minimum temperatures will range between 14 and 20°C with light and variable winds.

On Saturday, the atmosphere will be unstable with showers or thunderstorms in several parts of the country, with activity varying considerably from one region to another.

It will remain quite hot and humid with maximum temperatures generally between 25 and 29°C across much of the country, and even reaching 30-31°C in Belgian Lorraine, with often light winds from a variable direction or from the north to northwest.

The coast should remain outside the unsettled conditions with maximum temperatures around 21°C and a moderate north to northeast breeze.

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