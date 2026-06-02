Strike at Volvo supplier raises concerns over future of Ghent car industry

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

A strike broke out on Tuesday at Plasman, a supplier to Volvo Cars Ghent, after it became clear that an expected new contract would not be awarded to the site. The industrial action has intensified concerns about the future of the automotive sector in Belgium, as uncertainty also continues to surround Volvo Cars Ghent itself.

In April, Plasman employees already took industrial action to demand clarity about the company's prospects. Following consultations between Volvo Cars and Plasman management, the actions were suspended, and management was given one month to secure additional orders. On Tuesday, employees were informed that the negotiations had failed to deliver results.

Plasman employs around 350 people and produces bumpers and other components for Volvo Cars and BMW. Around 180 employees work on parts destined for Volvo Cars Ghent. The company had hoped to secure production contracts linked to the EX30 and an updated version of the XC40, but neither contract was awarded to the site.

According to ABVV Metaal, no new work is expected, and no redundancy plan has been proposed. Production at the factory has come to a complete standstill. "The problem is that there is no future. Nothing," said Marc Staelens, regional secretary of the union.

The strike is also seen as another worrying signal for the future of Volvo Cars Ghent, the last remaining car manufacturing plant in Belgium. Earlier this year, reports emerged that Volvo intends to eventually relocate part of its electric vehicle production to a new factory in Košice, Slovakia. Although Volvo stressed at the time that Ghent remains an important production site, the announcement caused considerable concern among employees and suppliers.

In response to the uncertainty surrounding the sector, the federal government established a task force aimed at safeguarding the future of the Belgian automotive industry.

However, Staelens questioned whether workers employed by suppliers would receive sufficient attention in that process. According to him, supplier companies risk being the first to suffer from the restructuring taking place across the sector.

A spokesperson for Volvo Cars Ghent confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that production at Volvo itself had not yet been affected by the strike. It remains unclear when the disruption at Plasman could begin to impact production at the Ghent plant.

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