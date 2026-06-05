Molotov cocktail thrown at home in Anderlecht

Credit: Aurore Belot/ Belga

A home in Anderlecht was targeted by a firebomb overnight, but no one was injured in the incident, the Midi police zone confirmed.

"Around 04:00, our teams were called out to a fire at the front door of a residence on Rue des Mégissiers in Anderlecht," stated the police of the Midi zone.

"Upon the arrival of the police, the initial fire had already been extinguished by the residents."

Police officers stated that the indications suggest arson. Following an inspection and ventilation by the fire service, authorities declared the building habitable. The incident caused only material damage.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, the police added.

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