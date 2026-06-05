Over half of tram tracks in Flanders are in poor condition

De Lijn tram. Credit: De Lijn

More than 50% of the tram tracks in Flanders are in poor or very poor condition, figures released by Flemish public transport company De Lijn on Friday revealed.

While tram tracks last an average of 15 to 25 years, trams in the region run on tracks that are up to 40 years old. Specifically, 127 kilometres of tram tracks are in poor condition, and 103 kilometres are in very poor condition, suffering from issues such as corrosion and worn-out curves.

Director-General of De Lijn Ann Schoubs said that too little has been invested in the tram network in recent years.

"A catch-up operation is needed. Otherwise, we risk having to stop running services in some places," Schoubs said, warning of track failures.

In some areas, the risk is already too great to operate services. In Hoboken (Antwerp), for instance, a shuttle bus has replaced part of the tram line.

De Lijn currently replaces just over 20 kilometres of tram tracks annually, representing 4.7% of the network. Schoubs admitted that the current pace is insufficient and called for more investment.

Renovating 5% of the network requires €75 million. Working in urban environments adds further complications to the infrastructure upgrades.

Schoubs noted that neglecting renovations also carries financial costs, as employees must inspect the tracks for cracks early every morning.

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