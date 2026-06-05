Several schools close in Namur after threats amid unrest over education reforms

A protest of more than 400 students took place through the streets of Namur on Wednesday, 3 June, 2026. Credit: Belga/Francois Ladouce

Large numbers of police officers have been deployed in Namur's city centre on Friday after riots erupted on Thursday linked to the approval of cuts to French-speaking education.

According to acting mayor Charlotte Bazelaire (Les Engagés), threats were made against schools and teachers, prompting some schools to close on Friday as a precaution. Many other schools across the city also decided to close voluntarily due to the situation.

Some of the schools that remained open implemented heightened security measures, with police support on site. Authorities recommended parents keep their children out of the city centre, although no official prohibition has been issued.

Around midday, police presence was particularly strong near the Walloon Parliament, the train station, and one entrance of the Institut Sainte-Ursule, which was targeted with projectiles during Thursday’s unrest. Numerous police vehicles were also patrolling the city centre.

News agency Belga reported that the streets remained largely quiet on Friday afternoon, with few young people seen in public spaces and no gatherings or disturbances observed.

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