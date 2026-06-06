Jobless social tenants required to use VDAB from 2028

Illustrative image of houses for sale or to rent in Oudenaarde on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Starting 1 January 2028, individuals on the waiting list for social housing in Flanders will be required to register with VDAB if they do not have a job.

Currently, this obligation applies only to existing social housing tenants. The decision was made by the Flemish government on Friday, as announced by ministers Hans Bonte and Zuhal Demir.

Both tenants and prospective tenants will receive increased guidance from VDAB, aiming to support their integration into the workforce. Those who refuse to register may face higher rental costs. However, if they eventually comply and participate, their rental prices will decrease again after six months.

The rental price increases will be income-related and are expected to range between €50 and €70 per month for most cases. In rare instances, the hike could go up to €150, though this is deemed unlikely by Bonte’s cabinet. This penalty system will replace the current administrative fines imposed on social housing tenants who fail to register for guidance.

To foster employment among social housing tenants, the government will prioritise workers by granting them equal rights in housing allocation in the municipality where they work, similar to local residents.

Additionally, the language requirement for social housing applicants will be raised from an A2 level to B1 level in speaking proficiency. Affordable language lessons will be provided to help candidates meet this new standard, according to Bonte.

Lastly, social housing organisations will be required to provide more detailed reports to Wonen in Vlaanderen regarding specific measures they take to combat fraud involving false addresses.

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