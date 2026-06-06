Rain moves inland from coast across weekend

Rain clouds above the Brussels skyline, Wednesday 23 October 2013, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Saturday will begin with some clear skies in the east, but clouds will quickly increase from the west, bringing rain by mid-morning.

A band of rain will reach the coast by late morning and move across the country from west to east. By late afternoon, the rainfall is expected to intensify and may be accompanied by thunderstorms. Highs will range from 15 to 19°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI). Gusts of wind at the coast could reach up to 55 km/h.

Saturday evening may still see a few showers, but conditions will dry out later with clearer spells. By the end of the night, lower clouds will move in, with lows between 8 and 13°C.

Sunday morning will bring some brief clearer intervals before clouds dominate, making for mostly overcast skies. There may be isolated showers, though many areas will remain dry. Highs are forecast at around 18 to 19°C in Flanders.

On Monday morning, the weather will be variable to heavily overcast, though it is expected to stay dry initially. By the afternoon, another band of rainfall will spread from west to east across the country. Temperatures will rise slightly, ranging from 17 to 18°C in the Ardennes and the coast to 21°C in Flanders.

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