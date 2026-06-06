New Aldi opening hours violate federal law

Aldi has issued a product recall. Credit: M. Rennim.

ALDI can only permit its employees to work until noon on Sundays, as extending working hours to 13:00 would violate labour laws, according to Belgium’s Ministry of Employment (FOD Werkgelegenheid).

The labour authority explained that staff can work all day on up to six Sundays a year under certain exemptions. Additionally, stores located in seaside resorts and tourist centres are not subject to the same restrictions.

Trade unions have long criticised supermarkets for ignoring Sunday labour rules. The workers' union ACV Puls recently labelled the situation in the retail sector “pure lawlessness,” claiming that many shops remain open on Sunday afternoons despite regulations. The union also alleged that enforcement is lax and penalties are negligible compared to profits made.

ALDI sparked renewed criticism after informing the unions of its plan to open all Belgian branches until 13:00 on Sundays.

The ministry clarified that labour inspectors act upon complaints or conduct checks independently, depending on priorities. “If there are indications of employees being made to work on Sundays in violation of regulations, inspectors will take action,” said its press office.

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