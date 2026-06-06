Vooruit continues to advocate for 18-week abortion deadline

Vooruit's Oskar Seuntjens pictured during the debate on the government's statement, at a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Friday 28 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgium’s Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden has drafted legislation to extend the legal abortion limit from 12 to 14 weeks, with specific provisions for rape victims.

The proposed changes, reported by Het Nieuwsblad, Gazet van Antwerpen, and Het Belang van Limburg, include allowing rape victims to terminate pregnancies up to 18 weeks and reducing the mandatory reflection period between consultation and procedure from six to two days.

Verlinden’s proposal seeks to balance ideological divisions in the government, which include both conservative and progressive voices. She stated that the 14-week limit is non-negotiable.

The minister argues that her draft is the best compromise, aligning with her party CD&V’s election programme. Although experts suggested permitting abortions up to 18 weeks during a 2023 review, Verlinden has chosen the 14-week limit as the middle ground.

CD&V links its support for the proposed abortion law to parliamentary approval of another measure by its MP Els Van Hoof, which broadens access to contraceptive reimbursements.

Notably, CD&V’s initial abortion proposals did not include extended timelines for victims of sexual violence. Verlinden explained that studies show these women often require more time due to trauma and won’t need to file police complaints for eligibility, relying instead on assessments by psychologists, social workers, or gynaecologists.

The legislation could also increase the anonymity of abortion procedures if requested and classify them as emergency medical care for vulnerable women to guarantee access.

The proposal faces critical opposition. Progressive party Anders advocates for extending the legal limit to 18 weeks and removing the mandatory waiting period altogether.

Calling the current law outdated, MP Katja Gabriëls highlighted that 400 Belgian women annually travel to the Netherlands for terminations beyond Belgium’s 12-week limit. She also dismissed the reliance on psychologists in rape cases as “legal nonsense,” noting courts typically do not make rulings within such short timeframes.

Gabriëls called on the government to implement expert recommendations rather than catering to conservative demands, pointing out that previous efforts to broaden abortion laws were blocked in 2024 and accusing the ruling coalition of failing to progress women’s rights.

Verlinden’s proposed reforms still require parliamentary debate and approval, a process she hopes will occur “in full serenity.”

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