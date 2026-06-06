Greens call Justice Minister's abortion proposal 'grossly inadequate'

Former Interior Minister and Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Belgian opposition party Groen has criticised Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden’s proposal to extend the abortion limit to 14 weeks, calling it insufficient.

Verlinden, a member of the CD&V party, has drafted legislation to increase the legal limit for abortion from 12 to 14 weeks. She has also proposed an exception allowing abortions up to 18 weeks for rape victims. Additionally, the plan includes reducing the mandatory reflection period from six days to two. According to Verlinden, the proposal is a compromise intended to navigate ideological divisions within the government.

Groen’s parliamentary leader, Stefaan Van Hecke, has dismissed the proposal as inadequate. He referred to an April 2023 report from a panel of experts that recommended extending the limit to 18 weeks. “This is just the same outdated CD&V stance, which is completely disconnected from scientific consensus and the parliamentary majority,” Van Hecke said.

The exception for rape victims has also drawn criticism from Groen, which argues it could lead to practical difficulties and legal uncertainty. The party further advocates for abolishing the reflection period entirely, stating that people seeking abortions have already made their decision. Van Hecke urged politicians to prioritise scientific evidence over ideological disagreements in addressing the issue.

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