Mayor welcomes decision to halt serial killer's psychiatry admission

The trial of Freddy Horion and Roland Feneulle (has accomplice in the murder). Credit: Belga Archives

Lanaken Mayor Marino Keulen (Anders) has welcomed the decision by the leadership of the Open Psychiatric Care Centre (OPZC) in Rekem to pause the admission of convicted serial killer Freddy Horion (78) to its secure forensic department.

Keulen expressed relief that his concerns about maintaining calm were taken seriously. He emphasised that preserving tranquillity is key to handling this sensitive situation responsibly.

The mayor highlighted two critical aspects of serenity: first, ensuring Horion’s treatment can proceed without disruption, as media intrusion and public scrutiny may hinder the process. Second, maintaining peace within the community, especially at the OPZC and among residents of Rekem and Lanaken.

Keulen reiterated his belief that individuals like Freddy Horion or Marc Dutroux—convicted of grave crimes—should undergo treatment abroad. He pointed to other cases, such as former bishop Roger Vangheluwe and Dutroux’s ex-wife Michelle Martin, noting that treatment in Belgium often ignites public outrage. Such reactions, he argued, remain embedded in the collective memory and do not benefit the therapy or the individual involved.

The importance of calm environments for effective psychiatric treatment cannot be overstated, Keulen said, adding his appreciation for the OPZC’s decision to delay Horion’s admission.

Horion is set to be released from prison after 47 years, wearing an ankle monitor. However, the public prosecutor’s office has described him as a “ticking time bomb” with a “very high” risk of reoffending, according to a report viewed by news agency Belga.

On 23 June 1979, Horion, alongside Roland Feneulle, murdered five members of the Steyaert family in Sint-Amandsberg. The Ghent court of assizes sentenced him to death in 1980 for the six murders—later automatically commuted to life imprisonment—including the killing of a Polish shopkeeper earlier that same year.

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