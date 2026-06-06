Police conduct major inspection on two-wheelers in Flanders

Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Several West Flemish police zones and the federal police are conducting a major control operation targeting two-wheeled vehicles this weekend.

Under the name “Two Wheels,” the initiative focuses on ensuring adherence to traffic rules by riders of (electric) bicycles, speed pedelecs, e-scooters, fat bikes, mopeds, and motorcycles.

The operation aims to address common violations in urban areas, reduce annoyance for other road users, and improve overall traffic safety. Police will examine compliance with rules in cycling zones and check for reckless behaviour, alcohol use, and drug consumption.

A press briefing about the operation was held Saturday afternoon in the centre of Kortrijk. “Such large-scale traffic actions are essential, as two-thirds of road accident injuries in Flanders involve riders of two-wheelers,” stated Thomas Detavernier of the Vlas police zone (Kortrijk, Kuurne, Lendelede).

He added that while fatalities have declined, injuries have not. “This is mainly due to the growing number of two-wheelers on the road, with e-scooters and speed pedelecs topping the list.”

The results of the “Two Wheels” operation are expected to be announced on Monday.

Related News