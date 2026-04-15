Flemish bus driver tests positive for cocaine after early-morning accident

De Lijn bus. Credit: Belga

A serious accident involving a bus and a tractor occurred on Wednesday morning in Ternat, leaving four people with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Terlindenstraat. For reasons yet unknown, the bus driver veered off the road and collided head-on with the tractor.

The bus driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries. According to transport company De Lijn, the 36-year-old driver also suffered significant damage to his hand. "The impact must have been considerable," said spokesperson Jens Van Herp.

"Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. The authorities arrived on the scene for inquiries, and we provided the police with security camera footage to aid their investigation."

Further inspection revealed the bus driver had tested positive for cocaine.

“His driving licence was immediately revoked, and he will have to answer to the police court,” said Steven De Ridder, spokesperson for the TARL police zone. “Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.”

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