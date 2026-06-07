Flemish socialists are ready for tough summer budget negotiations, says their leader

Vooruit's chairman Conner Rousseau pictured during a press conference of Flemish socialist party Vooruit. Credit: Belga

The Belgian socialist party Vooruit is gearing up for challenging summer budget talks, with leader Conner Rousseau emphasising the need for fairness in any measures taken.

Speaking at the party’s family day in Plopsaland, Rousseau reiterated his call for tax cuts but ruled out relief for the highest earners.

Thousands of Vooruit members attended the gathering, enjoying Studio 100 entertainment under the spring sun while remaining aware of the difficult decisions ahead. Belgium faces the need for a federal budget adjustment of €6.7 billion, posing significant challenges to left-leaning priorities like investment.

Rousseau acknowledged that compromises will be unavoidable. “Everyone will need to make concessions this summer, including Vooruit. I have few taboos, as long as fairness prevails,” he said, adding that wealthy individuals should contribute via a new “millionaires’ tax.”

While opposing a general VAT increase, Rousseau indicated openness to the idea if part of a larger balanced package. He also suggested exploring savings in healthcare without impacting service delivery, saying the focus could shift to reviewing fees and mutual insurance subsidies.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, also from Vooruit, agreed that fairness must be the guiding principle, stating, “We cannot finalise this budget if everyone clings to their taboos.”

Rousseau further proposed reducing the number of parliaments and parliamentarians as a potential area for cuts. While a major state reform will not be feasible this summer, he believes it could contribute to better financial health in the long term and shared plans for a “social state reform” with streamlined responsibilities and efficient local services.

The party prefers keeping negotiations within the government rather than shifting them to party leaders, as suggested by MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez. “In our party, there is no room for outsiders looking over our shoulders,” Vandenbroucke said, emphasising his close collaboration with Rousseau.

Although some officials have abandoned the 21 July deadline for budget talks, Vandenbroucke expressed regret over this development but acknowledged that “the Prime Minister sets the agenda.”

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