Kanye West performs in Dutch Arnhem without controversies

US rapper and producer Kanye West performs on stage during a concert at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul as part of his tour "YE Live in Istanbul" on May 30, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

The American rapper Ye (Kanye West) performed at the GelreDome in Arnhem on Saturday without causing any provocation, focusing solely on his music.

The 48-year-old artist, widely known as Kanye West, had sparked significant public debate ahead of his arrival due to past controversies involving antisemitic remarks, for which he later apologised. However, the concert itself was devoid of controversy.

Performing on a towering, globe-shaped stage, Ye delivered his setlist with minimal interaction, while the crowd responded enthusiastically, singing along en masse.

Outside the stadium, a protest took place with several dozen attendees. Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Schiedam and a 24-year-old man from Lelystad for disturbing public order but released them following questioning.

The Dutch public prosecutor will decide how to proceed with their cases.

Ye is scheduled to perform again at the GelreDome on Monday, accompanied by plans for another protest.

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