OpenAI wants completely revamp ChatGPT turning it into 'super app'

Credit: AFP / Belga

OpenAI is planning to significantly revamp its ChatGPT chatbot into a “super app” with programming tools and AI agents, aiming to boost revenue ahead of a possible stock market listing, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

The new version of ChatGPT will feature an updated interface. It will include tools directing users to programming resources and partner services like Canva and Booking.com. Consumers are expected to start noticing changes in the coming weeks.

The overhaul reflects a shift in OpenAI’s vision for artificial intelligence. The company believes the future of AI extends beyond chatbots answering questions. A senior OpenAI employee told the Financial Times, “Chat is dead.” ChatGPT is increasingly being viewed as a gateway to introduce users to other products, such as travel-booking tools and scheduling assistants, with plans to transform the app into a personal assistant over time.

Last month, rumours surfaced that OpenAI is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York. However, CEO Sam Altman has stated the company is not fixated on timing and will go public only when it feels appropriate.

Meanwhile, rival AI company Anthropic has already filed documents for a stock market debut with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Anthropic, creator of the AI model Mythos, is targeting an IPO as early as this autumn. Unlike OpenAI, Anthropic focuses less on chatbots and more on developing AI products specifically for businesses, which has driven rapid growth since its founding in 2021 by former OpenAI employees.

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