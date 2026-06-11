Lidl postpones talks on Sunday opening hours

Lidl stores will not be opening on Sundays just yet, trade union negotiations announced on Wednesday. They have postponed talks until October, Belga News Agency reported.

Following in the footsteps of the Carrefour and Okay chains, among others, discount retailers Lidl and Aldi also want to open their doors to customers on Sundays. Negotiations are currently underway with the unions.

Further negotiations took place between the trade unions and Lidl management on Wednesday. However, the issue of Sunday opening was not raised, according to workers' representatives.

"Further discussions are not scheduled until 6 October," said Kevin Kiggen of the Christian trade union. He therefore believes that any introduction of Sunday opening will not take place before 2027.

Lidl had already indicated that it planned to open half of its stores on Sunday mornings initially, before extending these new opening hours to all its outlets.

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