Ixelles reduces working week for older people in physically demanding jobs

Place Fernand Cocq and the town hall of Ixelles. Credit: Belga/ Paul-Henri Verlooy

The municipality of Ixelles is set to introduce a series of measures aimed at improving working conditions and career prospects for its manual workforce, including cleaning staff, canteen workers and other employees performing physically demanding jobs.

The reforms are part of the municipality's broader “Well-being at Work” plan and are designed to address issues ranging from career progression to end-of-career working arrangements.

Reducing working hours

One of the most significant changes concerns older workers. From the age of 60, employees in physically demanding occupations will be able to reduce their working week to four days while retaining their full salary. Municipal officials say the measure is intended to help workers remain in employment longer by easing the physical burden of their jobs as they approach retirement.

The municipality is also seeking to create new career development opportunities for staff who have traditionally had limited prospects for advancement.

Until now, cleaning staff and canteen employees could remain in the same grade throughout their careers. Under the new rules, permanently appointed employees will be eligible for promotion after seven years of experience, provided they receive two positive evaluations.

Full-time contracts for cleaning staff

Another measure targets part-time employment among cleaning staff. The municipality plans to gradually reorganise services to allow employees who wish to do so to move towards full-time contracts.

Local authorities argue that part-time work can contribute to job insecurity and that increasing access to full-time positions could provide greater financial stability for workers.

Training opportunities will also be expanded. Ixelles has announced that it will fully and immediately cover the costs of individual training courses, with the aim of encouraging employees to develop new skills throughout their careers.

Mayor Romain De Reusme (PS) said the measures acknowledge the importance of workers who often operate behind the scenes but are essential to the functioning of municipal services.

"A municipality cannot function without the people who maintain our buildings, prepare meals in schools or carry out many indispensable daily tasks," he said.

The mayor also stressed that the reforms would contribute to greater gender equality, noting that cleaning and canteen services are predominantly staffed by women.

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