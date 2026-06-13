Flanders rolls out standardised practical tests for labour market

The Flemish government is introducing a uniform approach to combat discrimination in the labour market.

For sectors not included in existing labour agreements, separate academic studies will be conducted to assess discrimination at the sector level. The aim is to provide targeted support and a clearer understanding of where issues persist.

From December 2026, practical tests will be rolled out as part of sector agreements—collaborations between Flanders and various industries aimed at increasing employment and training opportunities. Previously, these tests lacked consistency, making results difficult to compare. The new approach introduces a unified framework.

European research highlights that older job applicants receive as much as 50% fewer positive responses than younger candidates. Similarly, international studies show applicants with names linked to ethnic minorities are 29% less likely to receive positive feedback from employers, despite having identical qualifications.

The tests are designed to raise awareness, support sectors, foster dialogue, and highlight good practices. Results will be anonymised, reported at the sector level, and securely stored in encrypted environments. Information about individual companies will remain inaccessible.

The practical tests, known as correspondence tests, will evaluate whether candidates with identical qualifications are treated differently due to factors like age or ethnic background. The methodology will follow scientific guidelines and be applied consistently. Initial findings are expected by spring 2028 and will be disclosed by sector.

Areas of the labour market not covered by the sector agreements will undergo separate academic investigations, aligning their findings with those of the practical tests to ensure comprehensive coverage.

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