Employers' organisation opposes practical exams for workers

Employees at the workplace. Credit: Unsplash

Voka has expressed opposition to the practical testing rollout planned by the Flemish government, citing legal and economic concerns.

The employers’ organisation raised questions about the legal grounds upon which Flanders is implementing academic research into workplace discrimination beyond the scope of sector-specific agreements. “Nobody benefits from a witch hunt against employers. Discrimination has no economic logic, especially in a tight labour market,” said Voka CEO Frank Beckx on Saturday. He also emphasised the organisation’s commitment to raising awareness through initiatives like the Voka Sustainable Business Charter.

The Flemish government aims to combat discrimination in the labour market with a uniform approach. As part of this strategy, practical tests will be introduced across sector agreements starting at the end of the year. These tests are designed to foster awareness and drive improvements.

Some sectors, however, will not be covered by these initial efforts. For these areas, academic research will be conducted to address discrimination, complementing the practical tests implemented in the sector agreements.

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