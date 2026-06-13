Afternoon brings clearer skies across Belgium

Brussels skyline. Credit: Ingrid Morales

Saturday afternoon will bring clear skies in the west and southeast before broader clearances spread across the country, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 21°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

In the evening and overnight, conditions are expected to be light or partly cloudy and mostly dry, though some light rain may occur in the northeast. Low clouds and poor visibility will persist in the Ardennes. Temperatures will drop to between 8°C and 14°C.

Sunday will start off sunny before increasing cloud cover transforms the day into partially or heavily cloudy skies. Light rain is expected in the far north and east, while other areas will remain dry. By evening, clear skies will return. Temperatures are forecast to range from 14°C or 15°C in the High Fens, 18°C to 19°C in central areas, and up to 19°C or 20°C in Belgian Lorraine, with moderate northwesterly winds.

On Monday, alternating clear skies and cloudy conditions are predicted, becoming heavily overcast inland during the afternoon. Aside from a few light rain showers, particularly in the northeast, most regions will stay dry. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 21°C, with winds generally light and variable.

Tuesday will start cloudy with occasional rain or showers. As the day progresses, weather conditions are expected to become predominantly dry and partly cloudy, especially with clear skies in the south. Temperatures will rise slightly, reaching between 20°c and 25°C, with moderate winds blowing from the south to southwest.

Wednesday morning may see heavy cloud cover and rainfall in the north, while other areas experience lighter or partly cloudy skies. By midday, sunny conditions will prevail across the country. Temperatures are forecast to reach 22°C along the coast, 25°C in central regions, and up to 28°C in Belgian Lorraine. Winds will be moderate, intensifying to strong along the coast, coming from the southwest.

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