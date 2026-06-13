Vlaams Belang names airport as proposed 'migrant deportation hub'

Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The political party Vlaams Belang has proposed transforming Ostend Airport into a hub for deportations, aimed at repatriating apprehended migrants from Belgium.

Party leader Tom Van Grieken announced the plan during an emergency meeting in Ostend on Saturday, stating that migrants detained in Belgium should be systematically deported via the airport.

The proposal includes establishing a closed return centre near Ostend Airport. From there, Vlaams Belang suggests organising direct flights to migrants’ countries of origin or safe third countries with repatriation agreements.

Van Grieken emphasised that an effective migration policy depends on ensuring deportations are carried out. He criticised the Belgian government’s inaction, claiming it has failed to implement new European migration policies due to political disputes.

The leader pointed to public sentiment, citing that 76.6% of Flemish citizens believe undocumented migrants should actively be tracked and deported to address the social disruptions linked to illegal migration.

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