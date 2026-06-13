Beach lifeguards raise awareness about excessive littering on Belgian coast

this picture shows the 'Proper Strand Redders' clean beach action with lifeguards, organized by AG insurance on the beach in Oostende on Saturday 13 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER

This summer, the Proper Beach Rescuers will raise awareness about litter on the beaches of Blankenberge and Ostend.

The initiative was unveiled during a press event in Ostend on Saturday. The Proper Beach Rescuers aim to help keep the beaches clean.

Beach litter is a recurrent problem, particularly during the busy summer months. In response, Mooimakers has launched the ‘Proper Beach Rescuers’ campaign. Their team will patrol the beaches of Ostend and Blankenberge, engaging visitors on the importance of cleanliness and respect for the environment. According to Mooimakers, “With a positive and approachable attitude, they encourage correct waste disposal behaviours and help maintain the beaches as clean and pleasant spaces for everyone.”

This campaign is an addition to Mooimakers’ existing collaboration with local coastal authorities. Through guidance, coaching, and targeted strategies, Mooimakers supports municipalities with their efforts to combat litter. Julie Verheire, local government coach for Mooimakers, explains: “Every summer, local authorities face the major challenge of keeping beaches and public areas clean. We assist them with expertise, guidance and actions tailored to behaviour and experience. On sunny, warm summer days, public spaces face increased pressure, and litter problems tend to escalate.”

“This coastal city bears a special responsibility for the nature and waters surrounding us,” said Judith Ooms, Councillor for Waste Policy and Environment. “Our beaches are a calling card for both residents and visitors. Additionally, our staff work tirelessly every day to keep the beach clean. The Proper Beach Rescuers initiative provides an extra boost during the busy summer months, promoting positive behavioural change and shared responsibility. Together, we can ensure a clean, attractive, and welcoming beach environment for everyone to enjoy.”

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