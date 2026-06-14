Parental leave popularity is declining for the first time in 20 years

Credit: Belga

For the first time in 20 years, paid parental leave in Belgium has declined in popularity, according to an analysis of recent data by HR services provider SD Worx.

In the private sector, fewer parents are taking paid parental leave. While the number of fathers using this leave increased by 370, the number of mothers dropped by 475. By the end of April 2026, there were 41,597 fathers and 66,286 mothers on paid parental leave.

Comparing year-over-year data, there is a noticeable shift. In 2025, over 106,000 parents took paid parental leave across Belgium. This fell to an estimated annual average of 105,379 based on the first four months of 2026.

Part-time career breaks for child care, concerning children under 8 years old, are also declining. A decrease of 1.65% was recorded in the first four months of 2026 compared to the previous year. In April 2026, 24,106 parents opted for part-time leave, while 2,110 chose full-time leave for child care purposes.

When Belgian employees take career breaks, shorter or more limited arrangements are becoming increasingly popular. The traditional “4/5th rule” remains the most favoured option among parents. Notably, in early 2026, more fathers (14,700) than mothers (14,636) chose minimal time reduction formats, such as a one-tenth weekly leave.

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