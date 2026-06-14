Long after murder of Ghent social worker, Flanders wants to train public workers to handle aggression

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Local and provincial governments in Flanders will receive a protocol with guidelines on how to tackle aggression in the workplace.

The protocol was developed by employee and employer organisations in collaboration with the Flemish government. It follows the tragic death of a 56-year-old social worker from OCMW Ghent last year during a home visit.

The incident sparked widespread debate about the safety of staff working for local and provincial authorities.

The new protocol provides guidance on various aspects of aggression management, including prevention, awareness-raising, reporting incidents, and post-incident care.

Designed as a central framework, it aims to assist local administrations in enhancing their own strategies. This includes risk assessments, implementing measures such as escape routes and alarm systems, creating codes of conduct, and appointing aggression coordinators.

Flemish Minister of the Interior Hilde Crevits stated that all forms of violence or aggression against employees are unacceptable. She highlighted that such incidents are becoming more frequent, making the new protocol a critical “roadmap” for improving workplace safety policies.

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