Georges-Louis Bouchez says MR will win 2029 elections despite bad polling

MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez and Prime Minister Bart De Wever are pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 02 April 2026. Credit: Belga

Georges-Louis Bouchez vowed on Sunday that his party would win the 2029 elections during an event marking the 180th anniversary of Belgium’s liberal party.

Despite recent unfavourable polls, the MR president expressed confidence in his party’s future. He stated that “people will recognise those who had the courage to take responsibility.”

Bouchez addressed recent protests against education reforms, adopting a conciliatory tone towards teachers.

“I want teachers to know how essential they are, how much respect we have for them, and that our door will always be open,” he said.

At the event held in the Brussels Palace of the Academies, Education Minister Valérie Glatigny received a warm round of applause. Bouchez also urged party members to continue explaining the rationale behind their policies.

He highlighted liberalism as the only philosophy in human history that has truly worked, asserting that no society has ever revolted against a liberal regime.

In his view, liberalism embodies respect, responsibility, and shared prosperity. However, he warned of three significant challenges: rampant individualism, religious radicalism, and political extremism from both the left and right.

Frédéric De Gucht, president of the Flemish liberals, also took to the stage, calling for unity within the “blue” political family. He emphasised the need for cooperation between MR, in the federal majority, and Anders, currently in the opposition.

“Liberal forces can no longer afford the luxury of internal division,” De Gucht declared, urging the creation of a united front against populism. “We win this fight together, or we fail individually,” he concluded, earning resounding applause from attendees.

Founded in 1846 during a congress at Brussels City Hall, Belgium’s liberal party is recognised as one of Europe’s oldest political party.

Over the years, it has undergone several name changes: PLP, PRL, and eventually MR on the Francophone side; and PVV, VLD, Open Vld, and now Anders on the Flemish side. The Flemish liberal party became independent from the PLP in 1972.

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